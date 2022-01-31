Ranji Trophy Likely to Have a New Format This Season: Report

The report further said that the 32 Elite teams would be divided into eight groups of four sides and the Plate Group will remain a six-team affair.



The top side from each Elite group progresses to the next stage which could be a Super League among the eight toppers, who would be divided into two further clusters of four sides each.



From the Super League, two sides from each cluster qualify for the semi=finals and finally the final, after playing three further league matches each in their respective groups in the second stage.



On the other hand, the BCCI is also contemplating having two Elite sides from a group qualifying for the last 16, the pre-quarterfinals stage, from where the knockouts would begin.



The Plate teams, unlike before, will not have a shot at the title. They will have five league games each and there ends their campaign with an incentive of promotion to the Elite Division for two teams next year.



Recently, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the board will hold the Ranji Trophy in two phases on either side of the IPL. The plan between the board and state officials is under consideration and the schedule is expected to be made public on Monday.