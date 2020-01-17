Rajkot ODI: Dhawan Misses Ton as Kohli, Rahul Guide India to 340/6

Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul cracked fluent half centuries as India threw down the gauntlet at Australia by posting a challenging 340/6 in 50 overs in the second one day international in Rajkot on Friday, 17 January.

Dhawan scored his third straight fifty with a sublime 96 from 90 balls, his innings laced with 13 fours and a six as skipper Kohli smashed a 76-ball 78 (6x4).

But it was Rahul, batting at No.5 as the regular keeper in place of Rishabh Pant, who gave India the much-needed push in the last ten overs with his aggressive batting and range of shots.