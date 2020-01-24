Rajeev Shukla Slams CoA, Backs Virat in the Poor Scheduling Issue

“Hopefully, this will be taken into consideration in the future. But this is the year of the World Cup and every T20 is important. So we can't lose our focus," Kohli pointed out.

However, BCCI officials feel the Indian skipper should have communicated the same to them rather than speaking about it in the media.

"The schedule was tight, but I don't see what the problem is when it is a schedule made under the Committee of Administrators and supervised by the CEO. Should this issue not have been raised with them considering the fact that they seemed to be on each other's speed dial?

"Even if he would have raised the issue with the BCCI Secretary, it could have been addressed. While Kohli is free to express himself the way he wishes to, there's a system that needs to be followed for resolution of issues and the core of the system is communication," the official told IANS.