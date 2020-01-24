Rahul Enjoying Dual Role, Says Wicket Keeping Helps His Batting
Wicket-keeping alongside batting is a lot more work but India's KL Rahul on Friday said "he is loving" the additional responsibility as it is bringing the best out of him.
Rahul scored 56 off 27 balls as his 99-run partnership with Virat Kohli set up the base for India to chase New Zealand's 203 runs in the opener T20 in Auckland.
Rahul kept full-time first during three-match ODI series against Australia last week. Following his good work with both bat and behind the stumps, Kohli had said he will continue with his dual role "for a while" as it lends massive balance to the team.
“... and I've kept for my first-class team as and when there is an opening. I've still stayed in touch with wicket keeping,” said Rahul.
Loading...
"I enjoy staying behind the stumps and it also gives me a great idea about how the pitch is playing, and I can pass on that message to the bowlers and the captains with field-sets and everything,” added Rahul.
It is extra work but staying behind the stumps also helps batting, feels Rahul.
Talking about Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 58 off 29 balls, Rahul said his execution was perfect.
"It was a fantastic finish. We have seen for a while that in crunch situations we have lacked someone who can to take the team through and win. But the way Shreyas, Shivam (Dube) and even Manish (Pandey) started striking the ball way from the moment they went in. When you're chasing over 200, you need a boundary in every over,” said Rahul.
"It was good to see that whoever was walking out was doing so with the intent to do that. And the execution was very impressive today. That is very heartening to see. And the way Shreyas finished it off, the way he celebrated very calmly after reaching his half-century, and he finished the game and then celebrated,” pointed out Rahul.
Rahul, who was dropped from the Test side following a disastrous tour of Australia early last year, has bounced back strongly and has become one of the most consistent performers in white-ball cricket.
"That's exactly what I've learnt in the last one-and-a-half years that this is my game, where I play cricketing shots. I've been blessed with shots all over the ground but getting into good positions and striking the ball with a good technique is my strength,” added Rahul.
Rahul added that the winning start here on Sunday would add to their adaptation and experience for the matches ahead.
"It's our first game so, obviously we'll get better with the lengths we bowl as a bowling unit and fielding also, it's a differently-shaped ground. We are not used to grounds like this, so it's a challenge for the boys," he added.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )