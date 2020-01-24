Rahul Enjoying Dual Role, Says Wicket Keeping Helps His Batting

Wicket-keeping alongside batting is a lot more work but India's KL Rahul on Friday said "he is loving" the additional responsibility as it is bringing the best out of him.

Rahul scored 56 off 27 balls as his 99-run partnership with Virat Kohli set up the base for India to chase New Zealand's 203 runs in the opener T20 in Auckland.

Rahul kept full-time first during three-match ODI series against Australia last week. Following his good work with both bat and behind the stumps, Kohli had said he will continue with his dual role "for a while" as it lends massive balance to the team.