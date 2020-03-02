NCA Boss Rahul Dravid in Focus Following Ishant Sharma’s Injury

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the injury to Ishant once again brought to fore the questions raised by Indian players in the past over the way things are managed at the academy and how as a leader Dravid must stand up and put a stop to this.

"It would be interesting to see what are the changes in the scan reports when he was declared fit and the ones taken now. Look, Dravid is one of the most respected players we have but administration is objective and ruthless. While one would think it blasphemous to be critical of his coaching or mentoring decisions, the decisions relating to administration will definitely be scrutinised and criticised, especially when they concern the handling of one of our most precious assets that is Ishant.

"Since Rahul is apparently the primary decision maker at the NCA, it would therefore only be natural that he should take responsibility for the processes and decisions," the official said.