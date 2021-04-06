Rahul Dravid Invited to Speak at MIT Conference on Data Analytics

Rahul Dravid will also be joined by other former cricketers like Gary Kirsten and Isa Guha.   

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is the current chief of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.
Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, who for the first time are hosting a discussion on cricket.

The conference which will be on 8-9 April is called ‘Show Me The Data’, according to a press release on Monday.

At this conference which will be held virtually, Dravid will also be joined by other former cricketers like Gary Kirsten and Isa Guha.

Kirsten was the coach of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team. Isa Guha played for England and is now a popular commentator.

Alok R Singh, director at Dell Technologies, will moderate this panel discussion on “Howzdata: How Analytics is Revolutionising Cricket.”

He has been actively involved in developing youth cricket in the US.

This discussion on the role of analytics in cricket is expected to offer several insights into modern-day cricket and its popular leagues like IPL, the media release said.

The other sessions on major sports in the US like basketball, football, baseball will also offer learning for cricket to use analytics and technology. Especially how data and in-game technology are advancing their leagues like NFL, MLB, NBA and popularising them in other parts of the world, the statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)

