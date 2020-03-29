Rahane Donates Rs 10 L to Maharashtra CM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Former India opener and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir also said that he has released Rs one crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) towards the relief efforts amid the pandemic.

Earlier, Gambhir had said in a statement that his foundation was distributing food packets to poor people in his constituency. The statement also said that during the lockdown, 2,000 packets of food were being prepared and distributed by the foundation, and that efforts were being made so that no one should have to worry about food at this time.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the novel coronavirus with 161 active cases and seven deaths.