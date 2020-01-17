Rabada Fined for ICC Code Breach, to Miss Next Test

The four-match series is locked 1-1 and Rabada took two wickets on Day 1.

An unbeaten 76-run stand between Ben Stokes (38*) and Ollie Pope (39*) saw England end the opening day of the third Test against South Africa at 224/4 at the St. George's Park.

Opting to bat first, the visitors were off to a decent start before they lost three wickets within the span of 45 runs to give the hosts an edge. But Stokes and Pope then joined hands and denied the Proteas bowlers any further opportunity of making any inroads into the English batting.