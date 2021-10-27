Quinton De Kock Does Support Black Lives Matter Movement: Adam Gilchrist

A South African sports journalist Lungani Zama has been quoted as saying that de Kock's decision to stand down "reflects his perspective on the cricketing bureaucracy, not the movement".



"The timing of it could have been a lot better, given the amount of time South Africa have had to take a definitive, collective stance," Zama, a Guardian contributor, told SEN Breakfast.



"If you're asking me if Quinton de Kock is racist or against Black Lives Matter, I'll unequivocally say no," said Zama, adding, "I know him personally, and I know the work he's done to improve the lives and experiences of black players and black people around him, for years. From my conversations with him, he sees it as a token gesture which has been watered down to almost mean nothing."



Going forward, Zama said that it would be much better if individuals could "settle on a comfortable decision for themselves".



"I do completely agree that it's a much more worthwhile and meaningful journey if the individual is able to learn what they can, and settle on a comfortable decision for themselves. Rather than being forced, and ramrodded down a particular policy that has clearly been made on the run."