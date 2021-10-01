Smriti Mandhana and Aussie Players React to Punam Raut's Decision to Walk

The incident took place in the 81st over of India's innings when Punam, batting on 36 off 165 balls, decided to walk off after believing to have nicked left-arm Sophie Molineux to wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. Punam stretched forward to block the delivery but the ball spun away and went straight to Alyssa. The Australians didn't appeal whole-heartedly and by the time they turned to the umpire, Punam had started to walked away.

"First we reacted, like, 'Oh, why did she do that?' But, then, of course, it's something that we all respect a lot. I think she has earned a lot of respect from all the team-mates that she actually walked out. And I don't know how many people would actually do that in cricket at the moment - men's or women's," said Smriti to reporters after the day's play was brought to a close due to rain.