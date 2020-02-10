Proud of My Son But WC Win Would Have Been Better: Yashasvi’s Dad

India U-19 team lost to Bangladesh in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday, 10 February. The 3-wicket loss was India’s first defeat of the tournament and gave Bangladesh their maiden U-19 World Cup title.

On a day when the Indian unit failed with the bat, Player of the Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal once again starred with the bat. His 121-ball 88 was the only highlight during the Indian innings, which otherwise saw players getting starts but failing to convert them.

Speaking after India’s loss, Bhupendra Jaiswal. Yashasvi’s father, said he was happy with his son's performance but India winning the World Cup would have been better.