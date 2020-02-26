Prithvi Shaw’s Technical Glitches Visible but Kohli Wants to Wait

"I don't think at this stage, we need to sit down and discuss what's going wrong because I don't see anything wrong. It's the execution of things which was not there," Kohli had said, when asked about Shaw's dismissals at the end of the first Test.

Shaw has, probably, the biggest back-lift in this current crop of top-order batsmen and often when the New Zealand bowlers are employing the short ball tactic, his bat face tends to close by the time the delivery reaches him.

Scott Kuggeleijn got him out in the first innings in the warm-up game in Hamilton and Trent Boult also used the tactic successfully in the second innings of the Wellington Test.