Pretty Satisfying: BJ Watling Signs Off as World Champion

"BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field. #WTC21," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Watling, who played his 75th Test match, had announced last month that he would quit international cricket after the tour of England that comprised two Test matches as well as the WTC final.

Watling ends his career with 267 catches and eight stumpings.

"Some of us were on top and a few down at the bottom, and it was fantastic that we finished it off with two of out greatest on the pitch that was still doing a bit. The WTC is extremely exciting for the game. It puts a big onus on the Test game, and I am pretty stoked," he said.

"I would like to thank my family back home. My mum has been a huge help through tough times; my wife Jess, two boys, Miller and Hudson. It's been a long time away from home. We have had a pretty special group, and I am extremely happy to end it on a high."