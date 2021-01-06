Pravin Amre Named DC Assistant Coach for Next Two IPL Seasons

Amre, who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, has had a prolific run in domestic cricket as a player and coach. He coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles, and has also worked as a personal coach with several India internationals.

"I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals side," said CEO Dhiraj Malhotra.

"Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas (Iyer), Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw) to our franchise, and his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board," he added.

Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in the 2020 IPL edition where they faced a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in the final played in Dubai.