Getting Pulled Up By Captain Harman Stirred Me Up: Poonam Yadav

It was a stinging rebuke from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during the tournament opener against Australia that fired up Poonam Yadav, who eventually played an instrumental role in India's march to their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final.

The 28-year-old Indian has emerged as India's wrecker-in-chief in tournament with nine wickets, including a four-wicket haul against defending champions Australia in the opening match.

"When I got hit for a six in the first over, she (Harmanpreet) came to me and said, 'Poonam, you're one of the most experienced players in the team, and we expect better from you'," Poonam was quoted as saying by the ICC.