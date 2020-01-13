Players Are Heroes, Should Act Responsibly on Field: Sehwag

A day after England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler questioned the need for viewers to have access to the audio from stump microphones, former India opener Virender Sehwag called for players to act more responsibly on the language they use as children consider them "heroes".

Buttler was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.