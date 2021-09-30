Mandhana Unbeaten on 80 as Rain Disrupts Play on Day 1 vs Australia

Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 80 as India got off to a superb start against Australia in the Pink Ball Test at the Matricon Stadium on Thursday. India lost only one wicket on the opening day of the Test which was severely disrupted by rain.

At stumps, India were 132/1 after 44.1 overs with Punam Raut not out on 16 with Mandhana.



Put in to bat after Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss, Mandhana raced to her half-century off 51 deliveries in the opening hour and despite slowing after the drinks break was unbeaten on 64 in the first session.