Pink Ball Test: India Collapse as Root, Leach Wreak Havoc on Day 2
Live updates from Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test between India and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
England have fought back in the Pink Ball Ahmedabad Test on Day 2 as spinners Jack Leach and Joe Root took control of proceedings in an eventful opening session.
Riding on Rohit Sharma’s fifty, India took the lead against England early on in the session. Rohit, who began the day unbeaten on 57, looked very comfortable early on and produced a couple of trademark elegant shots through the offside against James Anderson to get started.
However, just after India took the lead, Leach sent Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma packing while Root accounted for Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and R Ashwin. India had a 22-run lead with 1 wicket in hand when Ashwin departed.
India began Day 2 with the score at 99/3 with Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma as the overnight batsmen. India lost the wickets of Shubman Gill (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (27) on the opening day, with Jack Leach picking two wickets. On Day 1, only two wickets went to the pacers as a combined 13 fell.
Rohit and Rahane did not need a second invite to put the bad ones away in the first hour and quickly knocked off the 13 runs they needed to take the lead, needing only 4 overs in the opening session. Ajinkya Rahane worked a single to the leg side off the final delivery of Jack Leach’s over to give India the lead.
Right after, England’s spinners got into the act again as Leach had Rahane beaten by the straighter one and trapped LBW for 7, adding to his scalps of Pujara and Kohli.
In fact, Rahane’s dismissal was very similar to Kohli’s, only the Indian captain chopped it on to his stumps whereas the vice-captain saw it thud into his pads.
Rohit too could not hang in there for too long and followed Rahane back into the pavilion for 66 when he was trapped LBW by Leach while trying to sweep from outside the off-stump.
Rohit departed having added 9 to his overnight score as R Ashwin joined Rishabh Pant.
The procession continued as Pant followed edged the first one he faced from Joe Root into the gloves of Ben Foakes for 1 as India lost their 3rd wicket within the first 9 overs of the Day 2.
While Ashwin looked to score a few quick runs at his end, Sundar, who has impressed everyone with his batting till now, was beaten all ends up by Root and was clean bowled for 0.
Before the over was out, Axar Patel looked to attack Root and could not clear cover as Dom Sibley took a sharp catch to give the captain his third wicket.
Ashwin, who scored a century in the second Test, could only manage 17 as he holed to Zak Crawley while trying to attack Root with the slog sweep, giving Root his fourth wicket in his 5th over.
India with a 22-run lead at the time had 1 wicket in hand as England fought back with six scalps in the first session of the day.
England had been skittled out for 112 on Day 1 as Axar Patel picked 6 wickets and R Ashwin took 3, while Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test, finished with 1 scalp.
Earlier on Day 1, Joe Root had won the toss and opted to bat first in the newly named and refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium.
The four-match Test series currently stands locked at 1-1 with England and India winning one game each in Chennai. The two sides will play two Tests in Ahmedabad to finish of the Test series.
