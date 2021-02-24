England Wins Toss and Bats First, India Brings in Bumrah & Sundar 

England captain Joe Root has won the toss in the third Test match against India and has opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India captain Virat Kohli also said he would have looked to bat first if he had won the toss as well.

India has brought in Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar, instead of Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma will be playing his 100th Test and becomes only the second Indian pacer to achieve this milestone.

England has made four changes, which sees James Anderson and Stuart Broad playing together for the first time in this series.