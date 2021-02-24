England Wins Toss and Bats First, India Brings in Bumrah & Sundar
The four-match Test series between India and England stands locked at 1-1
England captain Joe Root has won the toss in the third Test match against India and has opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India captain Virat Kohli also said he would have looked to bat first if he had won the toss as well.
India has brought in Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar, instead of Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma will be playing his 100th Test and becomes only the second Indian pacer to achieve this milestone.
England has made four changes, which sees James Anderson and Stuart Broad playing together for the first time in this series.
England captain Joe Root said that James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley come back into the team in place of Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali and Olly Stone.
“We are gonna bat first. Hopefully, we will get a big score like the first Test. Hoping the wicket will dry out as the game goes along. It is certainly harder and seems to swing more compared to the red ball. We are very excited to be here 1-1 and are looking to do well,” Root said at the toss.
“We would have batted first as well. We would look to get into the game early on. The practice wickets have been quite spicy. Something that we have enjoyed as a team. It is such an exciting atmosphere here at the largest cricket stadium. I am a bit worried about the lights. We have played in a similar stadium in Dubai. You need to adapt pretty quickly. Bumrah comes in for Siraj and Washington Sundar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav. We wanted to have a spinning option and Washi provides a lot with the bat as well,” Kohli said at the toss.
This is the second time a Pink Ball Test is being played in India, with the hosts playing their third ever Day-Night Test.
The pitch at the newly refurbished stadium looks dry and is made of red soil and is expected to be a little quicker than Chennai.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
England Playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
