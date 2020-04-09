Pak Board to Conduct Online Fitness Tests, Drills Include ‘Yo-Yo’

"You have been informed well before time to make sure you are mentally and physically ready for it. All the tests will be carried out on video link by your team's trainers.

"To maintain your fitness level you need to be disciplined and keep working hard." The centrally contracted cricketers will do the test in front of the national-team head trainer, while players within each province will perform in front of their respective trainers.

The drills include 60 push-ups in one minute (full range), 50 sit-ups in one minute (full range), 10 complete chin-ups in one minute (full range), 30 burpees in one minute, 25 Bulgarian split squats (each side), 2.5 meter standing broad jump, Reverse plank for two minutes and Level 18 Yo-Yo test.

Pakistan has six provincial teams, each of which has 32 contracted players - 16 each in the first and second XIs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 88,000 lives across the world while infecting more than 14 lakh people.