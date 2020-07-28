PCB Commits to Spending PKR 5.29 Billion on Current Cricket Season

The Code deals with matters such as conflict of interest, declaration of interests and confidentiality, with the sole purpose being to safeguard the integrity and the reputation of the PCB as the custodian of the game in Pakistan.

During the virtual session, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani also updated the BoG on his meeting with the PCB Patron, including discussions around legislation on criminalising corruption in sports.

Mani submitted a draft proposal, which provides a short background on the menace of corruption and its impact on the integrity of sports; reviews the existing legislation enacted within Pakistan whilst noting that the same fails to adequately target and address corruption/illegal manipulation in sports; recommends the inclusion of certain provisions which, specifically target criminalisation of corruption in sports., illegal manipulation, betting, match and spot-fixing as well as aiding and abetting such conduct; and proposes the penalties to be imposed on individuals found guilty of engaging in such offences.