Pay-Cuts or Layoffs Possible in Future, Says BCCI Official

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has managed not to lay-off any staff or impose any pay cuts for players during this period of economic meltdown enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there's a chance that the BCCI top brass may meet soon to discuss the possibility of a pay cut after taking into account all the aspects, revealed a senior BCCI official.

"We are yet to discuss the issue of salary cuts. But we will deliberate on the issue in a meeting and discuss how much will be the impact of all these things, and after keeping all that in mind we will take a call," the official told IANS. "Yes, there are chances of pay-cuts or layoffs as well."