Paul Sterling, Lamichhane Finish 2019 at Top of T20I Charts

Ireland batsman Paul Sterling and Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane finished 2019 at the top of the charts in T20 Internationals.

While Sterling ended 2019 as the highest run-scorer, Lamichhane finished as the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game.

Right-handed batsman Sterling finished the year with 748 runs in 20 matches with an average of 41.55. His teammate Kevin O'Brien ended at the second spot with 729 runs at an average of 31.69 in 23 matches.