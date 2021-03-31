Pat Cummins Should be Australia’s Next Captain: Michael Clarke

"I've made it clear what I think about Pat Cummins. I think he's shown he's fit and strong enough to play all three formats now, he's done that for the last few years. His captaincy I've watched tactically for New South Wales he's been pretty good," said Clarke.

Australia have been led by Tim Paine in Tests and Aaron Finch in limited overs since Smith was ousted from the post in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Clarke said that while Cummins, 27, is young and inexperienced as a leader, he will have experienced players around him to help him out, including Smith.

"Yes he's young and inexperienced as a leader but he'll have good senior players around him so to me I do believe Pat Cummins is the right guy to take over the leadership in all three formats at the right time. Of course, he will need a good vice-captain. An example of that -- if (current Test captain) Tim Paine retires then someone like Alex Carey comes in, who has captained South Australia, captained (in) the BBL (Big Bash League), been vice-captain of Australia. I think he would make a very good vice-captain. You've got the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne. All these guys have got leadership experience as well. They can help Pat Cummins," he said.