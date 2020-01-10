Pat Cummins Feels Spinners Will Play a Bigger Role In India

All eyes will be on Pat Cummins as far as Australia's bowling is concerned during the series against India, but the team's pace spearhead feels spinners will play a bigger role in the ODI series.

"I think spinners play a bigger part in India than they do around the world but it's rare you get a big spinning dust bowl for a one day international," Cummins told reporters ahead of the team's departure.

The Aussies have left arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg spinner Adam Zampa in their ranks for this tour.