Parthiv Patel Speaks Out in Support of Under-Fire Rishabh Pant

Pant has often been criticised for not performing on a consistent basis. Seen as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successor, there have been calls from all around for the 22-year old to improve.

Patel said that Pant can get better with pressure and that will happen over time.

"If you play for India, there would be pressure. Every player has got pressure of different situations. Your skills get honed in such pressure situations. In the T20 series (against the West Indies), he did well. You see, he's having a fun time at the ground as well. He can become a good player when he comes out of such pressure situations.

"We never saw a bigger pressure-like situation than the IPL. Today's youngsters have got the advantage of playing with the big stars and sharing the dressing room with them. When you are struggling for form, you get opinions from all quarters. It's about keeping yourself away from opinions and focusing on your game," Patel said.

Asked who is the best behind the stumps, Patel said it has to be India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

"There's no doubt about that. The way he takes catches and brings the energy on the field, there's no doubt that he's the No 1 wicketkeeper in the world. He knows what's good for him," Patel said.