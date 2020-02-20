Pant Needs to Accept He Is Going Through a Rough Patch: Rahane

Rahane, who was dropped from the Test playing XI during the 2018 tour of South Africa, wants Pant to visualise that an opportunity could come his way anytime.

"You should try and focus on what he can control as player and keep visualising that you will get an opportunity. You know what your role is. For Rishabh, he bats at No 6 or 7, so keep visualising about what if he gets an opportunity and what his role is. Keep it simple," said Rahane.