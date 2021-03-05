Pant & Sundar Defy English Bowlers, India Lead by 89 at Stumps

Virat Kohli out on a duck, Rohit Sharma on 49 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 17 and India were 153/6 at Tea on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England.

But by Stumps, the team had not only eliminated England’s lead but also built their own as the score read 294/7. Rishabh Pant’s century and Washington Sundar’s half century in their 113-run stand is what helped the hosts end the day with an 89 run lead.

England had made 205 in first innings.