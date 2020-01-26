Pak Threaten to Boycott T20 WC If India Don’t Travel for Asia Cup

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has said they will not send their team to India for the 2021 T20 World Cup if the BCCI doesn’t send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup T20 in September this year.

"If India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, we would also refuse participation in the 2021 T20 World Cup there," Khan told reporters in Lahore.

The senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official dismissed reports that PCB had given up Asia Cup hosting rights to BCB in exchange for Bangladesh sending its team to Pakistan.