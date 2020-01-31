Pakistan Opener Abid Ali Says Sachin Tendulkar Is His Inspiration

Pakistan's in-form opener Abid Ali says Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar inspires him and his style of play is heavily influenced by the record-breaking icon from across the border.

Abid, 32, who scored centuries in his first two Tests against Sri Lanka and also a maiden century on his One-day International debut last year, watches videos of Tendulkar's batting to improve himself.

"Obviously there are other great batsmen as well that I admire but I have tried to adapt my game to the way Tendulkar played," Abid told the media in Lahore.