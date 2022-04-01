2nd ODI: Babar, Imam Help Pak Pull Off Their Highest Ever Successful Run Chase

In reply, Pakistan got off to a very solid start as the openers put on 118 for the first wicket in a terrific opening stand.

It was Marcus Stoinis who got the breakthrough, cleaning up Fakhar Zaman for 67. But the wicket brought Babar to the crease, and Pakistan's white-ball maestro set about another superb ODI innings as he formed a 11-run partnership with Imam.

The opener fell six runs after his century, with his 106 coming from 97 deliveries. But Babar ensured the progress towards the target was almost serene. The skipper fell with work still to be done, but his outstanding 114 from 83 balls had given his team a terrific chance, and they got the job done.

The required rate was just beginning to creep up when Khushdil Shah unleashed, with his 27 from 17 balls helping Pakistan close to the target. And Iftikhar Ahmed's punch back down the ground sent the winning runs to the rope with six balls and six wickets in hand.