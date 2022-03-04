Out of Form: Tracing Pakistan's Journey to the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup
India and Pakistan will begin their 2022 Women's ODI World Cup campaign on 6 March.
On Sunday, the Indian women’s cricket team led by Mithali Raj will begin their 2022 ODI World Cup campaign with a blockbuster game against arch-rivals Pakistan. India have dominated the contests against Pakistan previously in the format and will look to continue the same.
In preparation for the World Cup, the Indian team have already played an ODI series against New Zealand, which would have helped the side settle in on conditions which are very different from the subcontinent.
The Mithali Raj led team do have a few things to work on in terms of their combinations before the big game on 6 March. However, the fact that India’s top batters, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali and Smriti Mandhana have found form just in time augurs well for the team.
Here’s a look at how the Pakistan side have been faring in their recent outings. They’ve played 14 games in 2021.
Pakistan Tour of South Africa
Captained by Javeria Khan, the Pakistan women’s cricket team started off 2021 with a tour of South Africa, where they played 3 ODIs in Durban. All three games were competitive with Pakistan running their opponents close in the opener itself.
However, Pakistan lost the three games and the series 0-3. Among the batters, Nida Dar was among the top performers for the team with a couple of half centuries, while Diana Baig picked 9 wickets in the series and also contributed some handy runs down the order in the opening game. In the second ODI, Aliya Riaz scored 81 for Pakistan and finished as the highest scorer in the series as well while Baig was the highest wicket-taker in the series.
Pakistan Tour of West Indies
The tour of West Indies in the summer was a longer one for Pakistan. The ODI series was a five-match one with the hosts winning the first three to clinch the deal, however Pakistan fought back to register a couple of wins before heading back home. West Indies won the first three games quite comprehensively before Pakistan were able to get something back.
Among the batters, Omaima Sohail top scored in the series with 191 runs to her name with Nida Dar scoring 135 runs. Muneeba Ali too contributed significantly with the bat, adding 156 runs to the cause in her five games.
With the ball, Pakistan’s Fatima Sana was the most successful as she finished with 11 wickets while Diana Baig had a poor outing and managed to bag only 4 wickets in her 5 games.
West Indies Tour of Pakistan
While in men’s cricket, security threats had seen New Zealand and England pull out of tours to Pakistan last year, the West Indies women’s side were happy to fly down for a series. The two teams met for yet another 3-match ODI series, and this time the Windies won the whole lot of them. All the three games were played in Karachi.
None of the Pakistan batters were able to get going against the strong WI side, allowing the visitors to set up comfortable wins. Among the positives though for the hosts in the series was that Anam Amin bagged 9 wickets in 3 games, finishing as the highest wicket-taker among the two sides.
ICC World Cup Qualifier
After the WI series at home in November in 2021, the Pakistan team had to complete their qualification for the World Cup in New Zealand, and had to play Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Harare. While Bangladesh won the contest narrowly, Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by 114 runs in the second game.
Against Bangladesh, half-centuries by Nida (87) and Aliya (61*) went in vain as the opposition chased down 202 with a couple of deliveries to spare. A little more support for the two middle-order batters however could have changed the very complexion of the contest.
In the next game, a hungry Pakistan had Javeria Khan scoring 48 and as did Aliya, who remained unbeaten on 48, driving the team to a competitive 195. However, the score proved too much for Zimbabwe, who were skittled out for 81. Anam Amin and Sadia Iqbal bagged three wickets a piece while Omaima Sohail and Fatima Sana picked 2 each.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.