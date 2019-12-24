The One Thing in 2019 That Virat Kohli Would’ve Liked to Change

Earlier, after their 2-1 ODI series win over West Indies, Kohli had said that 2019 was one of the best years for Indian cricket.

India won seven of the eight Tests they played this year, with one of them ending in a draw. They won 19 ODI out of the 28 they played, and registered nine victories in 16 T20Is.

"2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket," Kohli said after victory in Cuttack on Sunday. "Apart from the 30 minutes (in the semifinal loss against New Zealand) in the World Cup, it's been a great year. We'll keep chasing that ICC trophy, this group deserves it for the amount of hard work we have put in. We have a vision in place."

India will start their campaign in 2020 with the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning January 5 in Guwahati.