On Home Turf, Ross Taylor Says Kiwis Will be a Handful For India

The drubbing that New Zealand got from Australia still fresh in his mind, batsman Ross Taylor is hoping that the Black Caps will turn it around on home turf when they take on India in the upcoming limited-overs and Test series.

New Zealand lost the Test series 0-3 to their Trans-Tasmanian rivals recently. India, on the other hand, will go in to the five T20, three ODI and two Test series, on the back of resounding home ODI series victory over Australia.

"We were completely outplayed in all facets of the game throughout the whole series (against Australia) but now we're back on home soil and India will be a totally different opposition," Taylor was quoted as saying by the local media here after a practice session.