On-field Umpires To Blame For Stokes Bowling 14 No-Balls: England Coach Lewis

"We don't have them on the square in Australia so it'll be the first time he's run up from that end in eight years. So, he will need some feedback from the umpires to understand where his feet are and to then make an adjustment.



"If you don't know where your feet are it's very hard to make an adjustment. It would have been nice for the first no-ball to be called so he could have made an adjustment. From then on, he would have been behind the line because he knows where his feet are," added Lewis.