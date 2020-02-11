ODI Series Loss Not Something Very Serious to Ponder About: Chahal

India have been so consistent in the last five years that the ODI debacle against New Zealand is not worrying, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said on Tuesday, playing down the rare series-whitewash the Black Caps inflicted on them.

The Kiwis won the third ODI by five wickets to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

"Overall, if you see it is just the fourth or fifth series loss in the last 4-5 years. The other team is also here to play. You cannot win every match. We have won one series, lost the other, so it is not something too serious to ponder over," Chahal said at the post match press conference.