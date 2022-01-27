NZ Rework Schedules to Lessen COVID-19 Risks; India Women to Play at Queenstown

NZC chief executive David White said the venue changes were just one part of a contingency plan designed to safeguard the health of all participants and to reduce the chance of matches or series being jeopardised by an outbreak.



"These risk mitigations are based on avoiding known Covid-19 hotspots, and include limiting air travel, limiting accommodation transfers and, essentially, operating in safer environments," White was quoted as saying by NZC on its official website.



"We know the more domestic flights we have, and the more movement there is between hotels, the greater the chance of a match or even a series being put at risk," he said.



Meanwhile, crowds are likely to be severely reduced because of protocols under the "red" setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework system.



"It's a real blow for those in our cricket family who have missed out on hosting events through no fault of their own.



"However, the current environment demands we take every possible measure to, 1) make sure people are safe and well, and 2) deliver a summer of international cricket with the least possible disruption," White said.



The revised schedules:



New Zealand v South Africa - two Tests:

Both Test matches to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.



New Zealand Women v India Women - one T20I & five ODIs: All matches to be played at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.



New Zealand v Australia - three T20Is: All matches to be played at McLean Park, Napier.



New Zealand v Netherlands - one T20 & three ODIs: The first two matches (one T20I & one ODI) to be played at Bay Oval, Tauranga. The last two matches (two ODIs) to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.