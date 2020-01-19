Nobody Can Say We Played an Inferior Australian Side: Ravi Shastri
"Nobody can say we played an inferior Australia side," said head coach Ravi Shastri, taking an obvious dig at critics who did not rate highly India's Test series win Down Under last year.
Shastri's comments came after India wrapped the home ODI series against full-strength Australia.
Skipper Virat Kohli had led India to its first ever Test series win on Australia soil but it had come in the absence of their key batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, who were serving bans after being indicted in a ball-tampering scandal.
Critics said the win came when Smith and Warner were not there to challenge India. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had also said the even Kohli knows that the away Test series win in 2019 was not against a full-strength Australia .
But both Smith and Warmer were in the Australian line-up for this ODI series, which India claimed 2-1 after losing the series-opener in Mumbai.
Shastri said key to India's win was picking "important wickets in the middle overs." Eulogising the players in his side, Shastri said each one of them is good enough to be in the playing XI.
"Virat and Rohit batted well, and Shreyas will get a lot of confidence from this innings," said Shastri.
Shastri was full of praise for his bowlers, saying the rival batsmen can't take much freedom against them in the death overs.
"If sides are looking to take us apart in the last 10 overs, then we have a lot of variety. The game might be 130 years old, but that [the yorker] is still the best ball in the world," Shastri said referring to the block-hole delivery which the Indians used very effectively and consistently against the Australians in this series.
“Young Saini is quick, and if he gets it right, he'll tickle a few. Really proud of the guys - I thought they were magnificent," he signed off.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)