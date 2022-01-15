No Reprimand For Virat & Co After DRS Drama, Team Cautioned

As far as the replay is concerned, it showed the ball pitched in line and hit Elgar in the middle. However, quite mysteriously the trajectory of the ball showed that it was going over the leg-stump. Even the umpire expressed his shock and was heard saying "that is impossible", on the stump mic.

Moments later Ashwin said, "You should find better ways to win Supersport," while an angry Kohli kicked the ground in disgust and then used the stump microphone to good effect and said, "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh! Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time."

Vice-captain KL Rahul was also heard immediately afterward complaining, "It's the whole country against 11 guys," while Ashwin also blasted the broadcaster.

Pycroft is believed to have told the Indian team management that the players' behaviour was uncalled for and they could attract sanctions if such reactions are repeated. However, it has been confirmed that there was no reprimand or charges against the team, a Cricbuzz report said.