No One Has Asked Me But Ready to Open if Needed: Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari on Friday said he won't mind taking up the opener's role if the team management asks after India's inexperienced opening options were technically exposed by a second-string New Zealand attack on the opening day of the warm-up game.

Coming in at no.6, Vihari scored a hundred but Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were dismissed early, undone by the extra bounce and seam movement during the match against New Zealand XI.

The trio's performance raised doubts about its ability to face the likes of Neil Wagner, Trent Boult and Matt Henry.