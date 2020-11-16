No Local Covid Transmission Is Good News for Indian Team in Sydney

Thanks to no local transmission case of Covid-19 in Sydney over the last week, life for the touring Indian cricketers is expected to be a bit more relaxed than it was for many women cricketers who are also stationed in the Sydney Olympic Park for the last 20 days for the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The Indian team, which is on a 69-day all-format tour of Australia, has already been allowed to practice and train during the mandatory quarantine period, a pre-condition of the BCCI before the tour. They can also order food like during the Indian Premier League that was held in the UAE.