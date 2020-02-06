No Impact of T20I Series Loss on ODI Unit: Henry Nicholls

"But he managed to put the pressure back on Kuldeep (Yadav) and their other spinners. Being captain he led from the front and that partnership changed the game for us,” said Nicholls.

Seddon Park's dimensions came into sharp focus, as a shorter boundary on one side benefitted the chase. The second ODI will be played at Eden Park which has shorter boundaries still.

"The short boundary proved to be really important for us. There was some breeze as well in the evening. So whenever they bowled through the middle, or bowled short, we pushed back with boundaries,” he said.