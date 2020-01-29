No Four-day Tests, Chances of Results More in Five Days: Gatting

Former England captain Mike Gatting on Tuesday, 28 January joined cricketers opposing the idea of four-day Tests, insisting that chances of results are more in five days.

Many notable names including Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardane have spoken in favour of five-day Tests.

"Test cricket is unique, we keep saying it day in and day out. Sadly, it's the administrators who don't play, who understand that they have a problem in scheduling I suspect. Therefore, they don't understand what a unique game Test cricket is," Gatting said.

The former Middlesex batsman added, "So, it's good to have a chat, let's talk about it so that people can understand both sides of the story."