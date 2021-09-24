No-Ball Drama in Final Over Helps Australia Women Defeat India by 5 Wickets

A splendid running catch from Rajeshwari Gayakwad brought an end to captain Meg Lanning's innings (6) -- Meghna Singh, who bagged her first international wicket, getting rewarded for some brilliant bowling in her first two overs.

India found further success when a magnificent direct throw from the young Pooja Vastrakar caught Ellyse Perry (2) short of her crease in the 10th over, reducing Australia to 34/3 in the first Powerplay. In contrast, India were 68 for no loss in their first 10 overs.



Australia found themselves at 52/4 when Ashleigh Gardner (12) edged the ball straight to Yastika Bhatia at slips off Pooja Vastrakar.



With the hosts still needing 223 runs at that point, India looked on its way to levelling the series 1-1 but Beth Mooney and Tahlia got together to pull off the rescue act. Mixing caution with aggression, the two brought up their respective fifties and brought their team back into the game.



The 126-run stand came to an end after Tahlia (74) failed to put away a poor short ball on the legs and found Yastika at short fine. Beth continued to keep the scoreboard ticking and brought up her second ODI century.



The equation came down to 13 runs off the last over and Jhulan, the most experienced bowler in the Indian camp, was trusted to defend it. Though she did not concede a boundary, good running between the wickets coupled with a few extras brought it down to three off the last ball.



Jhulan bowled a full toss that went straight to the hands of the square leg and sparked celebrations from the Indian team. Upon review, the third umpire decided that the ball was above waist height and called it a no-ball. Needing two runs off the last ball, Nicola Carey (39*) hit it to long-on and completed a double to keep Australia's win streak alive.