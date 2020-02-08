Stats: Debutant Kyle, Jadeja-Saini Break Records in NZ Series Win

New Zealand's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson made his presence felt on his one-day international debut Saturday as the Black Caps beat India by 22 runs to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jamieson, who is 2.03 meters tall, first made 25 in an unbroken partnership of 76 with Ross Taylor (73 not out) for the ninth wicket which helped New Zealand recover from a damaging middle-order collapse.

He then claimed the early wicket of young star Prithvi Shaw and bowled 10 overs to finish with 2-42 as New Zealand defended a moderate total of 273-8, dismissing India for 251 with nine balls to spare.

