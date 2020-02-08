Stats: Debutant Kyle, Jadeja-Saini Break Records in NZ Series Win
New Zealand's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson made his presence felt on his one-day international debut Saturday as the Black Caps beat India by 22 runs to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Jamieson, who is 2.03 meters tall, first made 25 in an unbroken partnership of 76 with Ross Taylor (73 not out) for the ninth wicket which helped New Zealand recover from a damaging middle-order collapse.
He then claimed the early wicket of young star Prithvi Shaw and bowled 10 overs to finish with 2-42 as New Zealand defended a moderate total of 273-8, dismissing India for 251 with nine balls to spare.
Here’s a look at some of the important stats and records from the match:
- New Zealand have recorded their first ODI series win against India since 2014. India had won the previous three series in 2016 (3-2), 2017 (2-1) and 2019 (4-1).
- With the defeat, India have now lost 423 matches in ODIs - the most by any team.
- New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson scored an unbeaten 25 - the second highest score by a number ten player on ODI debut against India next only to the 26 by Netherlands' Jeroen Smits at Paarl on February 12, 2003.
- Ross Taylor and Jamieson were associated in a unbroken stand of 76 - New Zealand's highest partnership for the ninth wicket at Auckland in ODIs. The said stand is New Zealand's third highest for the ninth wicket in ODIs - the best remains 84 between Matt Henry and James Neesham at Mohali on October 23, 2016.
- Jamieson is the second New Zealand player to receive the Man of the Match award on debut in ODIs - the first being Rob Nicol.
- Henry Nicholls has registered 40-plus in three innings in succession for the first time in ODIs - 55 vs England at Lord's on July 14, 2019; 78 at Hamilton on Feb.5 and 41 at Auckland on Feb.8 - both the instances against India.
- With 818 runs at an average of 62.92, including two centuries and six fifties, in 16 innings, Martin Guptill is the top run-getter at Eden Park, Auckland in ODIs.
- Yuzvendra Chahal (3/58) has recorded his second-best bowling performance against New Zealand in ODIs, next only to the 3 for 41 at Wellington on February 3, 2019.
- Jasprit Bumrah, in the last three one-day matches, could not capture a wicket - 10-0-38-0 vs Australia at Bengaluru on January 19, 2020; 10-1-53-0 at Hamilton on February 5, 2020 and 10-0-64-0 at Auckland on February 8, 2020 - both against New Zealand - an unwanted feat accomplished by him for the first time in ODIs.
- Shardul Thakur (18) has posted his second highest score in ODIs behind the 22 not out vs England at Leeds on July 17, 2018.
- Shreyas Iyer has maintained his excellent form in overseas ODIs, recording fifties in four consecutive innings - 71 & 65 vs West Indies and 103 & 52 vs New Zealand.
- Iyer's first fifty (52) vs New Zealand is his seventh in ODIs.
- Batting for the first time, Navdeep Saini scored 45 off 49 balls which is the highest score by an India's number nine batsman against New Zealand in New Zealand in ODIs.
- Ravindra Jadeja's 12th fifty in ODIs is his fourth against New Zealand.
- Jadeja and Saini put on 76 runs for the eighth wicket - India's highest eighth wicket partnership vs New Zealand in New Zealand in ODIs.
- Martin Guptill is the first New Zealand batsman to aggregate 4,000 in ODIs in New Zealand, aggregating 4021 at an average of 49.64 in 92 innings.
- Ross Taylor has surpassed Guptill's aggregate to become the top run-scorer in ODIs in New Zealand - 4059 (ave.56.37) in 99 innings.
- Ross Taylor has posted his 51st fifty in ODIs - his eighth against India.
- With 1373 runs at an average of 49.03, including three centuries and eight fifties, in 33 innings, Taylor is the top run-getter for New Zealand against India in ODIs.
- Ross Taylor, with 182 runs without being dismissed, is the top run-scorer in the present series.
