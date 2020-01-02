NZ Summon Glenn Phillips as Kane Williamson & Nicholls Battle Flu

With doubts over Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls' participation due to illness in the third and final Test against Australia, New Zealand have made an eleventh hour call to uncapped batsman Glenn Phillips for the match beginning on Friday, 3 January.

"Auckland Aces batsman Glenn Phillips is flying to Sydney this evening as batting cover for tomorrow's third Test against Australia at the SCG, as Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls continue to battle viral infections," New Zealand Cricket confirmed on their official Twitter handle.