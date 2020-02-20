New Zealand Start Favourites, 320 a Good 1st Innings Score: Rahane

A first innings total in the range of 320 on a bouncy Basin Reserve track is what India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is aiming for despite calling New Zealand the favourites going into the first Test starting on Friday.

"I think New Zealand remains favourite because they know what to bowl and batsman are aware of what shots to play. As a unit we need to learn and adapt quickly as New Zealand grounds have different angles," Rahane said on a cautious note on the eve of the Test match.