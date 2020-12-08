New Zealand Perfectly Fine With Williamson’s Paternity Leave 

Deconstructing the innings win in Hamilton, Stead said Kyle Jamieson's breakthrough in the home series against India and his handy batting ability has helped the team redress the loss of all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who has been ruled out of the West Indies Tests with a bone bruising on his right foot. Jamieson, who has made 144 runs from his three Tests at an average of 72 - has fit in seamlessly in the pace quartet without disrupting the batting balance.

"They've all got slightly different skills in what they offer I think they complemented each other well and kept a lot of pressure on the West Indies. I think they're all bowling well enough that it's hard to know you separate them at the moment," Stead said.

"With Colin de Grandhomme not being available, it gave us an opportunity to look at this a different way. Whilst he's not in the Colin de Grandhomme category now [with his batting], I guess it's something that we hope for that he will keep striving towards being there in the future."

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli will also be away on paternity leave and will the final three Tests on the Australia tour.