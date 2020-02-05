NZ’s ODI Side Can Handle Pressure Better Than T20 Team: Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Wednesday, 5 February said their ODI side can deal with pressure situations a lot better than the Twenty20 side and that precisely is the reason they could knock down a big target in the series-opener against India.

Taylor scored his 21st hundred as New Zealand eked out a four-wicket win for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"It's always nice to win after a clean sweep in the T20. Obviously new personnel came in and the loss was not a hang up for them. I am sure it must have played on their minds little bit, you are human, and towards the end we lost a couple of wickets," Taylor said at the post match press conference.