NZ’s Domestic Season in New Normal Set to Resume From 19 Oct

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Thursday that Plunket Shield will begin country's home summer on 19 October, followed by the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield for Women, Ford Trophy and Super Smash. The three venues which will host all the matches are Eden Park, Seddon Park and Basin Reserve.

NZC have also adopted the majority of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Covid-19 regulations, which have been put in place to stem the spread of novel coronavirus. Saliva and sweat ban, player replacements for those showing Covid-19 symptoms and forbidding players handing over caps to the umpires are among the pointers mentioned in the guidelines.

"This means New Zealand domestic players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball, and umpires will no longer hold the players' caps or other items of clothing," said NZC Head of Cricket Operations, Richard Brewer.